Virginia D. (Tyler) Holihan, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Spectrum Health Blodgett in Grand Rapids. Mrs. Holihan was 99. Virginia was born in Evart on August 3, 1922, to Murray and Mary Edna (McCormick) Tyler. She graduated from Evart High School in 1939. On June 25, 1946 she married Robert J. Holihan and they made their home and raised their family in Evart. Virginia was actively involved in the Evart Woman's Club (where she received her 50 year member pin), American Legion Auxiliary, Evart Cemetery Board and Evart Historical Society. Virginia was a plethora of information when it came to Evart history and was proud to call it home. Her molasses cookies were unbeatable and love for her family was unmeasurable. Virginia is survived by: her children, Robert (Pam) Holihan of Attica, Susan (Edward) Meny of St. Joseph, James Holihan of Evart, Jill (Larry) Lloyd of Ludington, Patrick (Patty) Holihan of Hartland; 17 grandchildren: Melissa Holihan of Reed City, Jennifer (Josh) Sheehan of Ludington, Jessica (Chad) Fritz of Big Rapids, Christopher (Danette) Meny of Clarkston, Kelly (Greg) Bryan of Lake Orion, Patrick (Lisa) Meny of Alto, Brian Holihan of Rosedale, MD, Tracie Conely of Cedar Springs, Tyler Holihan of Evart, Jacob (Abby) Lloyd of Caledonia, Lindsey (Luke) Porinsky of South Lyon, Jeffrey (Shelly) Lloyd of Grand Rapids, Alexander (Kendra) Holihan of Ashland, WI, Ethan Holihan of Brighton, Emerson Holihan, Aidan Holihan and Ellington Holihan all of Hartland; 29 Great Grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends. Virginia was preceded in death by: her husband of 56 years, Robert; siblings, Gordon Tyler, Vivian Tyler, Velma Shagena, F. Mac Tyler and her parents. Family and friends are welcome to meet and share memories together from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart on Thursday, August 19th. Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 20th with Father Tom Page as celebrant. She will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Virginia's name can be made to Evart Public Library. Share a memory online at coreyfuneralhome.com

