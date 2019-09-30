CADILLAC — Virginia E. Ingersoll of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at her home. She was 93.
She was born March 25, 1926 in Iowa City, Iowa to Russell S. and Mary E. (McCaffery) Clark and they preceded her in death. On December 26, 1946 in Cadillac she married Lemuel O. Ingersoll and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2007.
Virginia graduated from Cadillac High School and worked at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac as a lab technician and radiology technician. Virginia was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary Post in Muskegon. She enjoyed reading, cooking and politics. Virginia will be most remembered for devoting her life and heart to her family.
She is survived by her children: Kenneth (Sandy) Ingersoll of Muskegon, Michael Ingersoll of Cadillac, Raymond (Val) Ingersoll of Muskegon, Theresa (Benny) Garvey, Angela Ingersoll all of Muskegon, Kathleen Hannum (Russell Bogart), Rita Modesitt (Freddy Gallegos) all of Cadillac; 42 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband Virginia was preceded in death by three children: Tony Ingersoll, Mary Ingersoll, Monica Colcord; granddaughter: Rachel Hall; three brothers and two sisters: Joe Clark, Robert Clark, Henry Clark, Rosemary Gaggon and Viola Weise; daughter-in-law, Alice Ingersoll; sons-in-law, Raymond Hannun and Larry Colcord.
The Mass of Christian burial will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with the Prayer Service being held at 6:30 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
