Virginia E. Ingersoll

CADILLAC — Virginia E. Ingersoll of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at her home. She was 93.

She was born March 25, 1926 in Iowa City, Iowa to Russell S. and Mary E. (McCaffery) Clark and they preceded her in death. On December 26, 1946 in Cadillac she married Lemuel O. Ingersoll and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2007.

Virginia graduated from Cadillac High School and worked at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac as a lab technician and radiology technician. Virginia was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary Post in Muskegon. She enjoyed reading, cooking and politics. Virginia will be most remembered for devoting her life and heart to her family.

She is survived by her children: Kenneth (Sandy) Ingersoll of Muskegon, Michael Ingersoll of Cadillac, Raymond (Val) Ingersoll of Muskegon, Theresa (Benny) Garvey, Angela Ingersoll all of Muskegon, Kathleen Hannum (Russell Bogart), Rita Modesitt (Freddy Gallegos) all of Cadillac; 42 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Virginia was preceded in death by three children: Tony Ingersoll, Mary Ingersoll, Monica Colcord; granddaughter: Rachel Hall; three brothers and two sisters: Joe Clark, Robert Clark, Henry Clark, Rosemary Gaggon and Viola Weise; daughter-in-law, Alice Ingersoll; sons-in-law, Raymond Hannun and Larry Colcord.

The Mass of Christian burial will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with the Prayer Service being held at 6:30 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.