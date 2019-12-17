LAKE CITY — Virginia “Ginny‘ Marie Blaszak, age 37, of Lake City went to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
She will be missed by her loving family and her close friends to whom she was steadfastly devoted.
Ginny graduated from Lake City High School in 2001 and loved her hometown of Lake City, Michigan. She enjoyed volunteering her time with local festivals and loved meeting and helping people. She gave her whole heart to all that she did and to everyone she encountered.
She enjoyed bowling, camping and family adventures and always had a special place in her heart for animals and children. She was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City.
Her greatest joy, however, was certainly the love of her family and close friends who will always feel her loss and miss her deeply.
Ginny was born March 18, 1982 in Traverse City to Dan and Gail (Angelo) Blaszak.
Ginny is survived by her father, Dan (Terry McKnight) Blaszak of Lake City; and a sister, Laura (Jeremy) Keely of Biloxi, Mississippi; and a nephew, Liam Keely. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Ginny was preceded in death by her mother, Gail in 2012.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City with Rev. Christopher Jarvis officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home followed with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will take place in the spring at the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Hospital or Wertz Warriors for Special Olympics.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served at Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.