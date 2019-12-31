MCBAIN — Virginia M. Smock (Day) of McBain passed away Dec. 28, 2019 at age 91.
She was preceded in death by husband, Gerald; and parents, Maurice E. and Marie Day; and six siblings.
She was mother of Laurel (Michael) Dean, Carolyn Ranger, Brian (Sandra) Smock, Anita (Robert) Lockwood, Faye (Michael) DuBay and Louise (Tom) VanAuken; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home in Clarkston on Thursday, Jan 2, at noon followed by Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Assn. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.
