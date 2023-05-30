Virginia R. Strom of Cadillac passed away Friday evening, May 26, 2023 at her home. She was 90. Virginia was born on August 12, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Rev. John G. & Esther E. (Gustafson) Cole.
Virginia moved to the Cadillac area when she was 17 years old and graduated from Tustin High School in 1951. On June 16, 1951 at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene Parsonage she married Dell G. "Pete" Strom who preceded her in death on April 22, 2023.
Mrs. Strom was an active member of the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene where she will be remembered as a quiet & faithful servant. She was a Sunday school teacher, VBS volunteer, church board member, and played the piano for services for over 50 years. She started playing the piano when she was 10 years old and would often play in the churches where her father was the pastor. Her love of music was also shown in her ability to play the accordion as well.
She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens and was able to can some of the vegetables for use through the year. She loved cooking and baking for her family. Her grandkids would say that she made the best chocolate chip cookies and her pies were well known throughout the community.
Survivors include her children: Brenda Lewis of Cadillac, Sally (Jeff) Harrold of Grand Ledge, Sandra (Bob) Laurent of Cadillac, Peter Strom of Big Rapids, and Mike (Heather) Strom of Cadillac; 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Mullis (Tom DeLong) of North Carolina; Brother-in-law, Chuck (Bev) Strom of Cadillac; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband Virginia was preceded in death by an infant brother, Glenn Cole; a grandson Daniel Harrold; a daughter-in-law, Michele Strom and a son-in-law, Jim Lewis.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Jeremy Gomez officiating. Burial will be at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene or to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.