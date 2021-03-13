Vivian Marie Wamba of Tustin passed away peacefully at Samaritas of Cadillac with family by her side on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was 90 years old.

She was born November 9, 1930 in Illinois to Opal and Sylvia Shaw. Vivian loved her family and enjoyed word search puzzles, crocheting, reading romance novels, raising cacti, and watching Detroit Tigers baseball, and always had a smile on her face.

She is survived by her daughters Anna (Willy) Amon of Oklahoma, Sue Pauley of South Carolina, Dorothy (Gilbert) Jensen of Arizona, and Donna Newell of Tustin; her son Harry Lee (Monica) Wamba of Cadillac, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Opal and Sylvia Shaw; husband Harry Wamba; daughter Betty Wamba; and great grandson Joseph Bates.

No services are planned at this time.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.