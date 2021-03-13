Vivian Marie Wamba of Tustin passed away peacefully at Samaritas of Cadillac with family by her side on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was 90 years old.
She was born November 9, 1930 in Illinois to Opal and Sylvia Shaw. Vivian loved her family and enjoyed word search puzzles, crocheting, reading romance novels, raising cacti, and watching Detroit Tigers baseball, and always had a smile on her face.
She is survived by her daughters Anna (Willy) Amon of Oklahoma, Sue Pauley of South Carolina, Dorothy (Gilbert) Jensen of Arizona, and Donna Newell of Tustin; her son Harry Lee (Monica) Wamba of Cadillac, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Opal and Sylvia Shaw; husband Harry Wamba; daughter Betty Wamba; and great grandson Joseph Bates.
No services are planned at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.