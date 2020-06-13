Wallace Aaron Guernsey

LAKE CITY—Wallace Aaron Guernsey, of Lake City, passed away peacefully February 17, 2020

at home surrounded by his immediate family. He was 92 years old.

Wallace was born August 24, 1927 in Lansing to Ralph and Mary (Bartos) Guernsey.

He was ordained in the Aaronic Priesthood in 1967.

He married the love of his life, Barbara Hand, on April 23, 1994 in Cadillac.

He proudly served his country in World War II as a diver for The United States Army.

Wallace was a graduate of Central Michigan University and The University of Michigan. He was a science teacher and athletic coach for 11 years in the Michigan Public Schools and was also a vocational rehabilitation counselor in St. Joseph, Missouri. After his retirement, he spent his time as a volunteer for the Michigan Special Olympics.

Wallace is survived by his brother Lawrence (Cindy) Guernsey of Cadillac, his daughter Christine McGinnis of St. Joseph, MO, son Wayne Guernsey of MO, and stepdaughter Patti (Stan) Rogers and step-granddaughter Harley Jo Rogers of Manton. He also left behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Guernsey, and two brothers, Gary Lee Guernsey and William Guernsey.

Burial has taken place at the Lake City Cemetery.

The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com

Cadillac News

