Wallace "Norm" Blood of Reed City passed away at the age of 76 at Autumnwood of McBain on June 29, 2022. He was born on April 18, 1946 to Wallace and Grace (Weck) Blood in Reed City. He married Penny Hoaglund on May 12, 1967 at Tustin, later divorcing. On April 29, 1989 he married his wife of 34 years, Terith Labadie at the Nazarene Church in Madison Heights.
Norm served in the US Army and retired from the Osceola County Road Commission as a heavy equipment operator on March 1, 2007 after almost 40 years of employment. He was a volunteer at the Tustin and Reed City Fire Departments for 45 years and had served as a trustee for Richmond Township in Osceola County. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and anything to do with the outdoors. He could be found spending his free time with his family on the 35. He loved his wife, kids, grandkids and great grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Terith Blood, children; Charles Blood and significant other, Leslie Garza of Willis, Texas, Raquel Blood of Mart, Texas, Rodney Blood and significant other, Stephanie Dunford of Tustin, Evan (Jessica) Blood of McBain, Todd (Tamara) Griffin of Hickory Oak, TN, and Michelle (Mark) Ridky of St. Clair Shores. Surviving grandchildren; Chad, Melina (Ethan), Marisela, Courtney, Dillon, Lillian, Connor, Kaleb, Jordan, Jaden, Mikayla, Jeanette (Matthew), Jasmine, Hailey, Heather, Gracie, Jackie, Cameron, Cole, Kelly (Aaron), Tricia Clare, Trendan, and Trey Michael, along with 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an aunt who raised him, Selma Blood, and a daughter Grace Arlene Thompson.
Services will be held on July 30, 2022 and friends and family can contact the family to find out what time it is and where it will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tustin or Reed City Fire Departments. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
