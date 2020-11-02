Wallace Durrell "Wally" Anderson of Cadillac passed away early Friday morning, October 30, 2020 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was 100 and very proud to have reached his goal. Wally was born on March 24, 1920 in Tustin to John S. & Dora A. (Mishler) Anderson.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1939 and while in high school he worked for his father driving cab for Anderson Cab. Wally entered the United States Army in 1942 and trained at Camp Custer in Michigan and then went to Texas before being deployed to North Africa on the U.S.S. Miss American which took 7 days. He was issued ammunition in Patton's 7th Army. He served on the Island of Sicily and then Italy and was honorably discharged in 1945.
Returning from his service to our country he built his first home on Lake Mitchell and started his career working at Vogue Cleaners and later purchased the building and business and was the owner/operator for over 50 years retiring in 1979. While working Wally enjoyed going across the street for lunch and coffee at Hanson's Lunch with the guys and continued having coffee with his friends at Blue Heron for many years.
Wally had many hobbies including woodworking, working out doors on his lawn, metal detecting with his buddy Art, hunting, and fishing. He was a life member of the American Legion Post #94, AMVETS Post # 110 and the VFW Post #6864 all of Cadillac.
On January 12, 1952 in Cadillac he married the former Esther A. Majerle and she survives him along with many nieces and nephews: James (Caroline) Walker, Richard Walker, Patricia Hazekamp, Kathy Baughen, Robert LaChonce, Orville LaChonce, Jr., Nancy Balsden, Ken (Pat) Rom, Jim (Elaine) Rom, Denis Rom, Alan Martel, Barb Herald, Judy (Jim) Siverly, Rita Majerle-Klug, Tim Majerle, Gret (Jerry) Dicey, Tina (Stacey) Creed, Michael (Colleen) Majerle, and Carol Brewer and special friends, Susan & Mike Walsh and Meaghan and Emily. Wally was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Anderson and 2 sisters: Alvera LaChonce and Eleanor Walker.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
