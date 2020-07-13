LAKE CITY — Walter A. Hall, better known as Jim Hall or Dynamite, age 87 of Lake City, passed away July 9, 2020 at the Whispering Pines Senior Living with his granddaughters by his side.
Jim was born November 9, 1932 in Saginaw to Walter and Marcella (Canda) Hall.
Walter was one of 19 children, born during a time when children were farmed out at a young age. Unfortunately, many details of his family information remain unknown. Outside of his farming days, Jim talked a lot about his days on the garbage route. One can only imagine the life he had growing up.
In Dynamite’s healthier days, you could find him playing music or sitting around a bonfire enjoying a warm beer with his family and friends. In recent years, he still enjoyed a warm beer and visits with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Walter is survived by his step children: Sandra Edgerly of Morley and Dale (Rita) Near of Saginaw, sisters Judy and Donna and possible other unknown siblings and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Marcella, his two wives: Audrey and Janet “Charlie‘ Hall, his children: James, Mark and Janet and stepchildren: Jerry and Kenneth Near, and his siblings: Rosemary, Louise, Sally, Norma, George, Bernie, Lavern and possible other unknown siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Lake Township Hall from 5 to 8 p.m.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online by visiting www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.