MCBAIN — Roby, Walter A., 91, of Lucas, Michigan, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born on October 8, 1928 to Carl and Carrie (Strong) Roby, (who preceded Walt in death) and lived and was raised in the Logan County area of Ohio on the family farm in DeGraff, Ohio. Walt took over the operations of the family farm when his folks moved to Michigan in the early 1950s. Walt has always had a deep love for the land and the farming industry. In the mid-1960s, he moved his family and his farming operations to Michigan; settling in the Lucas, Michigan area, where his family remains today.
Walt was a lifelong outdoorsman. When he had spare time from his dairy farming duties, he loved fishing in the summer, ice fishing in the winter and deer hunting in the fall. He loved tractors and collected them and had many restored. When asked which tractor was his favorite, he’d state; the one he was driving at the time. But his first love was for the land and farming; which he continued to do, until a few years prior to his death.
Walt was born in a family of 9 brothers and sisters: Lena Elliot (deceased), Paul Roby (deceased), Rosella Oder (deceased), Virginia Fergus of Bellefontaine, Ohio, Marcella Clement (deceased), Harold Roby (deceased), Viola Smith of Petoskey, Michigan, Orville Roby of Rushsylvania, Ohio, and Phyllis Hacker (deceased).
Walt married Thelma Ann Nichols on August 30, 1961, who preceded him in death in 2013. Thelma’s sister, Marlene (Norm) Russell of Bellefontaine, Ohio has been a wonderful friend and family member to the entire Walter Roby family and deserves a special recognition of Thanks. Walt has five children: Walter A. Roby (deceased) of Bellefontaine, Ohio, Patricia K. Weatherwax (Greg) of Cadillac, MI, H. Steven Roby (Sandy) of McBain, MI, Michael B. Roby (Sherri) of McBain, MI, and Kevin A. Roby (Sally Jo) of McBain, MI. Walt was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews who he loved visiting with and sharing his days’ events and stories of days gone by and future dreams. To the man who showed all of us what unconditional love is all about and who was outstanding in his field - We love and will miss you dearly.
Funeral arrangements are being made through the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. A Celebration of Life Memorial for Walt is planned for later this summer. Burial services will take place in the Lucas Cemetery, Lucas Michigan on Wednesday at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Walter Ross officiating. Viewing will be from 12-1p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan in honor of Walter A. Roby and Families. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.