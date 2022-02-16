What a wonderful reunion that took place on Valentine's Day! Walter Carl Johnson is reunited with his beloved wife, Kathryn and son, Carl.

While those of us on Earth are saddened to temporarily lose sight of Walter those in Heaven are watching him coming and their voices ready to take up the glad welcoming shout. Walter passed away on February 14, 2022 at Green Acres Retirement Living.

Walter was born on February 18, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mae Johnson.

He is survived and will be sadly missed by his children: Linda (Marv) Miller, Patty Raden, Mike (Ashley) Johnson, Dan (Tava) Johnson, Dawn (Dan) Kitson; grandchildren: Connie (Jason) Underhill, Karla (Jack) Sterly, Randy (Leah) Miller, Gabe Raden, Devin, Maria, Avery, Nora Johnson, Christopher (Josie) Johnson, Tyler (Erica) Vanderhoef, Andrew (Siera) Vanderhoef, Hannah Trowbridge, Sarah Kitson; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings: Warren (Kay) Johnson, Wayne (Linda) Johnson, Karen (Chuck) Burger as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Green Acres Assisted Living and Hospice of Michigan for the loving and compassionate care shown to Walter and his family.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

