Walter C. Lindell, (Mary's Wally, Our Dad)
We said farewell to Dad on Sunday, February 21, 2021. We are probably in some trouble because he did not want an obituary. Consider this a letter to friends and family that knew and loved him.
Dad left this world surrounded by those he loved. He had and shared a wonderful life and left a legacy of great memories for all who knew him. Dad mostly loved people, first and foremost His Mary, they met as young college students in Marquette and those crazy kids built a life together!
Mom and Dad built a beautiful family and life together over 60 years. His children, Coralyn (Cori) Lindell Denman (David Denman), Clarissa Carr (Allan Carr), Matthew Lindell (Hillary Matson), and his grandchildren brought him joy every day of his life. Madelyn Denman, Sam Denman and Jordan Ballard had a deep loving relationship with their Papa. He joined our special angel, Skyler (Ballard) in heaven.
Wally was Papa to many friends and young people, always willing to offer BIG support and encouragement. He was a positive fun guy. Our biggest Spartan Fan was proud that his 2 oldest grandchildren made his family legacy a four-generation Spartan family in his lifetime. Dad was a hard worker. Because he was really a private guy, there are some things you may not know about him. Dad had a Masters's in Biochemistry, he worked until he passed away. He never complained about his health. Wally was always down for a party, he never missed a family gathering or Spartan tailgate. He loved to watch his grandkids in their sports and was a willing bleacher creature traveling far and wide to see them compete. He cherished the memories of his life. Mom cooked, but Dad loved to make special treats and entertain.
The biggest gift that you can give our family in his departure is to live a full life until it's time to go. That is an important lesson he taught us. We hope to host a Wally Sparty Party in the future to celebrate Papa - The Man, The Myth, The Legend. Go Green!
