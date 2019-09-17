HARRIETTA — Walter Coyle Renshaw of Harrietta passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was 84.
Walter was born on June 2, 1935. He grew up in Saginaw and Midland counties, and graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw. He was married to Lois Cammin on July 6, 1956 in Saginaw.
He worked at McDonald's Nursery for seven years; Monroe Oil Co. as a delivery driver; Associated Truck — driver for 20 years; for the Saginaw Fire Department as a firefighter and driver; and part-time at Webb Oil Co. as a driver while working at the fire department for more than 20 years. He retired in 1986 to live in Harrietta.
His hobbies included speedskating — best in the state for 18 years, snowmobiling, hunting, camping, boating and waterskiing.
Survivors include his wife, Lois; children, Tamara (Tom) Sykes, Susan Renshaw, Samuel (Samantha) Renshaw, David (Kelly) Renshaw, Ann Renshaw, Patricia Jo Renshaw, Jared Renshaw; 27 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Detta Hays.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Catherine Renshaw; brother, Kenneth; sister, Nancy; and son, Timothy Renshaw.
Services are Saturday, September 21, with fellowship at 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. at Cherry Grove Nazarene Church, 8450 S. 29 Road, Cadillac. A luncheon will follow.
