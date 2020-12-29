Walter David Smith age 81, of Cadillac, MI died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at home with family at his side.
Walter was born on June 2, 1939 in Muskegon, MI to the late David M. and Beatrice (Graves) Smith. He graduated from Ravenna High School. He was Co-Owner of Smith Brothers Roofing and then was the Owner of Cadillac Roofing for 55+ years.
He is survived by: 4 Brothers: Daniel Smith of Shelby, Kenneth (Roberta) Smith of Muskegon, Bernard (Victoria) Smith of Ravenna and Larry Smith of Ravenna. 4 Sisters: Edna (Don) Frees of Shelby, Grace Gonyon of Muskegon, Virginia (Jim) Nutt of Ravenna and Linda (Paul) Galdeen of Muskegon. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. A special thank you to Nephews Brian and Randy Vile for their care and compassion.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Brother: Richard Smith and Sister: Mary Ann Vile.
Cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to: Munson Hospice.
Go to: www.throopfhravenna.com or Facebook @ Throop Funeral Home of Ravenna Inc. to sign the online guestbook.
The Throop Funeral Home of Ravenna is in charge of funeral arrangements. 231-853-6511.
