CADILLAC — Walter Dean Porteous of Cadillac passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at his home. He was 59.
Dean was born February 16, 1962 in Cadillac, Michigan to Walter Joseph and Nancy Jane (Planck) Porteous and they preceded him in death.
Dean graduated from Cadillac High School in 1980. He was loving and protective of his family and friends. Dean had a good heart and was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends. Years ago Dean volunteered as a fire fighter for Selma Township Fire Department. The Porteous family had a long standing tradition of attending the Buckley Old Engine show and that was something Dean especially looked forward to doing every year with his son.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Diane; son, Eric Porteous both of Cadillac and sister, Jamie (John) Houdek of Suffolk, Virginia.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bernard and Elsie Planck.
Private family services will be held. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.