MCBAIN — Walter Eugene Estep of McBain, also known as “Gene‘ passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. Gene was born on September 28, 1949 to Walter William and Marie (Wylie) Estep in Monroe, Michigan.
Gene was employed by the Daimler-Chrysler Auto from 1967 to 2004 as a tool and die maker. After his retirement in 2004, Gene fulfilled his lifelong dream of moving up north where he remained until his parting from this life. Gene loved his family and friends, he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and just enjoying life to the fullest.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Priscilla Estep; daughters, Gena, Anna (Lloyd), and Alexsis; step-children, Lanesia, Steven Jr., Justin (Darcy) Landria; sisters, Sharon (Gene), Pam (Gary); and many beautiful grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and close friends.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents and friend Terry Laughlin.
No services for Gene will take place at this time.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.