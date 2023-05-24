Walter Terence (Terry) Roush, 86, of Houston, Texas, passed away May 16, 2022.

Terry was born September 9, 1935, in Saginaw, Michigan to Walter E. and Mildred (Peterson) Roush.

He graduated from Brazosport High School (Freeport, TX) and attended Lamar University (Beaumont, TX). Terry worked in various engineering design capacities in private industryand served in the National Guard and the USAF Reserves. With the mind of an engineer he was the source of everyday solutions and several patents.

Terry is survived by Sarah Bennett Roush, his wife of 63 years, along with their sons and their wives: Paul and Cynthia Roush of Austin, Texas and David Roush and Julia Chien of Colts Neck, New Jersey; grandchildren: Amy Roush, Karl Roush, Alan W Roush, and Andrew Roush; siblings: Alan K Roush, Gordon Roush, and Jeanne Cavitt and their families.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents Walter E. and Mildred Peterson Roush and sibling John Roush.

Graveside services were held June 6, 2022, at Hobart Cemetery in Wexford County, MI. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"