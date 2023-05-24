Walter Terence (Terry) Roush, 86, of Houston, Texas, passed away May 16, 2022.
Terry was born September 9, 1935, in Saginaw, Michigan to Walter E. and Mildred (Peterson) Roush.
He graduated from Brazosport High School (Freeport, TX) and attended Lamar University (Beaumont, TX). Terry worked in various engineering design capacities in private industryand served in the National Guard and the USAF Reserves. With the mind of an engineer he was the source of everyday solutions and several patents.
Terry is survived by Sarah Bennett Roush, his wife of 63 years, along with their sons and their wives: Paul and Cynthia Roush of Austin, Texas and David Roush and Julia Chien of Colts Neck, New Jersey; grandchildren: Amy Roush, Karl Roush, Alan W Roush, and Andrew Roush; siblings: Alan K Roush, Gordon Roush, and Jeanne Cavitt and their families.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Walter E. and Mildred Peterson Roush and sibling John Roush.
Graveside services were held June 6, 2022, at Hobart Cemetery in Wexford County, MI. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
