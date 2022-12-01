We regret to announce the passing of Wanda Bean, age 73. Wanda passed peacefully on November 25, 2022 at Samaritas in Cadillac. Wanda was born on July 11, 1949 in Arkansas to Cy and Emily Elizabeth (Spaulding) Haywood. She is survived by her sons; Wayne Haywood and Michael (Casie) Bean both of Luther. Her grandchildren are Jared Haywood, Morgan Haywood, Deja Potter and her sister, Kathryn Moore.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 3, at 1:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home at 211 North Pine Street, McBain, Mi. 49657. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until time of services. Rev. Ray Griffee will officiate and burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Luther. A luncheon will follow at the North Bar. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
