Our beloved mother and grandmother, Wanda L. Bronkema (83), passed away in her home on November 21st, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 12, 1937 to Leonard Carl Hawley and Sarah Elizabeth Washburn.

She loved to garden, spend time with family and ride horses. She owned Bronk's Restaurant for several years where she was known for her homemade cooking, especially cinnamon rolls and pies.

She will be deeply missed by all who survive her; her children-Cathy (John) Cmelo; Rick (Beth) Bettis; and Vicki (Bill) Mosher; her grandchildren-Heath (Amanda) McCrimmon; Danyel (Cade) Prielipp; Jake Bell; Jennifer (Ryan) Raymond; Nicole (Sterling) Yazzie; Jason Cmelo; Daphine (Tim) Ring; Thor (Devry) Cmelo; several great and great-great grandchildren; brother Floyd Hawley; and special lifelong friend Peggy Brackett.

Wanda was preceded in death by four grandchildren, Tonya, RC, Justin and Joshua; and several siblings and her parents.

Memorial contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice.

The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.holdshipfamilyoffuneralhomes.com

Cadillac News

