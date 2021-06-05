Wanda Mae Thompson of Boon passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was 79.
Wanda was born November 7, 1941 in Cadillac to Russell Lee and Dorothy May (Mowrey) Austin and they preceded her in death. In her early twenties, she was baptized and accepted the Lord at Melvindale Christian and Missionary Alliance Gospel Tabernacle where she later married Robert Lee Thompson on December 17, 1966. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2020.
Wanda graduated from Mesick High School in 1959. She worked at Michigan Bell in Detroit for several years before staying home to raise their family. She later volunteered at Arbor Circle in Grand Rapids working with family social services which evolved into a 20-year long career.
Family was important to Wanda. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and children around the country visiting family. She attended Boon Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children: Robert Russell (Tina) Thompson of Belvidere, Illinois and Dorothy Irene Thompson of Boon; grandchildren: Mitch (Kristin) Thompson, Ashley Majeski (Matt) and Alex Stoppa; great-grandchildren: Jack, Cecilia, Mattison, Brayden, Hadley; siblings: Russ (Joan) Austin, Elda (Charlie) Gilmore, Nancy (Joel) Berenter, Lew Austin, Jerry (Anna) Austin, Larry Austin, Mary Austin, Laura (Everett) Simerson and Paul (Lynn) Austin and in-laws, Barbara (Doug) Taylor.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings: John Jensen, Freeman Austin, Goldie Kay Austin and James Austin.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Selma Township Cemetery with Pastor Melvin Matchinski officiating. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at the Boon Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ACS Relay for Life Dorothy Austin Family and Friends or Multiple Sclerosis Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.