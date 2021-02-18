Wanda Mae Thompson of Boon passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 79.
Wanda was born November 7, 1941 in Cadillac to Russell Lee and Dorothy May (Mowrey) Austin and they preceded her in death. In her early twenties she was baptized and accepted the Lord at Melvindale Christian and Missionary Alliance Gospel Tabernacle where she later married Robert Lee Thompson on December 17, 1966. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2020.
Wanda graduated from Mesick High School in 1959 and shortly after moved to Detroit area to work at Michigan Bell. While there she was set up with her husband, Bob. Wanda left Michigan Bell in 1966 to raise her children and later returned to work volunteering. Her volunteer position evolved into a 20 year long career at Arbor Circle in Grand Rapids working with family social services.
Family was important to Wanda; she was proud to be the fourth of 14 children growing up. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and children around the country visiting family. The family loved to camp and fish during their travels as well. Wanda and Bob were known for the wooden ornaments they have been making for over 30 years. She loved to sing hymns at church and to her children as they grew up. She attended Boon Baptist Church. Recently Wanda received a Lionel train for Christmas and enjoyed it with the children during the holidays. She was an avid Detroit Lions and Tigers fan. Wanda also enjoyed Elvis Presley. She made sure the bird feeders around the house were full so she could watch the birds.
She is survived by her children: Robert Russell (Tina) Thompson of Belvidere, Illinois and Dorothy Irene Thompson of Boon; grandchildren: Mitch (Kristin) Thompson, Ashley Majeski (Matt) and Alex Stoppa; great-grandchildren: Jack, Cecilia, Mattison, Brayden, Hadley; siblings: Russ (Joan) Austin, Elda (Charlie) Gilmore, Nancy (Joel) Berenter, Lew Austin, Jerry (Anna) Austin, Larry Austin, Mary Austin, Laura (Everett) Simerson and Paul (Lynn) Austin and in-laws, Barbara (Doug) Taylor.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings: John Jensen, Freeman Austin, Goldie Kay Austin and James Austin.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, February 19, 2021 at Boon Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin Matchinski officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Selma Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ACS Relay for Life Dorothy Austin Family and Friends or Multiple Sclerosis Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
