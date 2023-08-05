Wanda Smith, of Fife Lake, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023 at her home with family by her side. She was 76.
Wanda was born on January 25, 1947 to Ruben and Dorothy Dell (Vess) McDaniel at Decator, Texas. On May 6, 1963 she entered into marriage with Roger Smith. She spent her career working for several companies until her time of retirement in 2020. Wanda dedicated her life to raising her family, she cherished the time and memories made with them. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them at their events. She enjoyed going to garage sales, trips to the casino, sipping her glass of wine, and had a great love for Texas.
Wanda is survived by her loving husband, Roger Smith of Fife Lake; daughter, Lana(Buzz) Buszka of Manton; sons, Marv Smith of Fife Lake, Steve(Jeanie) Smith of Fife Lake, Danny(Tammy) Smith of Fife Lake; 9 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 9 step-great-grandchildren siblings, brother, Jimmy(Judy) Wilson of Boyd, Texas and adopted sister, Diane(Calvin) Cowherd of Fife Lake; Special family friends Joe(Karlene) Kaltenbach and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many that called her grandma.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Hatley; sisters Judy Hatley and Martha Wilson; and her mother and father, Dorothy and Ruben McDaniel.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
