Warren L. Quiggin of Buckley passed away Thursday morning, January 13, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 71. Warren was born on April 11, 1950 in Flint, Michigan to Warren G. & Leonor J. (Brown) Quiggin and they preceded him in death.

He graduated from Carman High School in Flint. Warren had been a truck driver for Complete Trucking of Flint and later was employed at Active Trucking of Detroit. He was a member of the Michigan Teamsters #299 of Detroit. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

On June 20, 1970 in Lapeer, Michigan he married the former Linda M. Meiers and she survives him along with their children: Tracey (Israel) Duquette and Troy (Stacy) Quiggin all of Mesick; 6 grandchildren: Mike (Taylor) Riojas, Morgan Riojas (David Huft), Garrett Quiggin, Jacob Duquette, Grace Quiggin, and Kelsey Quiggin; 2 great grandchildren: Blakelynn Riojas and Amara Huft; and a sister, Dawn Stephens of Flint. In addition to his parents Warren was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Quiggin.

A private family celebration of life will be held. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

