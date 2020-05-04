LAKE CITY — Wava Delores Hamel, age 88 of Lake City, passed away peacefully in the arms of her Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain Nursing Home.
She was born a twin on July 17, 1931 in Aetna Township of Missaukee County to Benjamin and Irene (Whipple) Snyder.
She married William E. (Bill) Hamel on June 3, 1950 and he preceded her in death October 6, 1987.
Wava enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always excited when a new grandbaby came along. She was a member of the Faith Community Church of Houghton Lake.
She is survived by six children: Michael (Karie) Hamel of Lake City, Stewart (Wanda) Hamel of Lake City, Ronald (Donna Franklin) Hamel of Cadillac, Gary (Pam) Hamel of Lake City, Annette (Vincent/Butch) Schneider of Cadillac and Todd (Tonia) Hamel of Lake City.
She is also survived by 16 grandchildren along with several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Also surviving are a brother: Arnold (Diane) Snyder of Houghton Lake, a sister: Sharon (Larry) DeWitt of Kansas City, Missouri and a sister in law: Lethel Hamel of Lake City.
Wava was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
Burial will take place at the Lake City Cemetery with Pastor Larry Shetenhelm officiating and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Hamel family would like to thank the staff at Autumnwood of McBain for the amazing care they provided and for keeping our family connected during this troubling time, also Hospice of Michigan and to Young-Holdship Funeral Home of Lake City.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation: 8815 Conroy Windemere Rd, Orlando, FL 32835 or by calling (877) 917-7326 or to Hospice of Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
