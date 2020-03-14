EVART — Wayne Alexander, of Evart, passed away suddenly and unexpected at his home in Evart Township on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was 86.
Wayne was born July 9, 1933 in Evart Township to Paul R. and Martha Blondeen (Gregg) Alexander. He was a lifelong Evart area resident and graduated from Evart High School. Wayne was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He married Maxine A. Robinson in Evart on June 22, 1957. Wayne had worked at Hersey Sand & Gravel, then worked driving semi for Dean Foods, retiring after thirty years in October of 1995. Mr. Alexander was a member of VFW Post 7979, Evart and the Evart Moose Lodge #2452. Wayne enjoyed restoring antique tractors and hunting.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Maxine Alexander of Evart; his daughter, Kelly (Rick) Viles of Evart; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. He will be dearly missed. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Donna Elliott and Helen Reedy.
Funeral services honoring the life of Wayne Alexander are 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Martin Nieman officiating. Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart. Military rites will be done by VFW Post 7979 and Amvet Post 11, Evart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.