Wayne Bruce Kirvan of Cadillac passed away, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at home. He was 65.
Wayne was born April 22, 1957 in St. Johns, Michigan to Gordon Bruce and Hilda Elaine (Wanless) Kirvan.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1975 and had worked at Michigan Rubber and Pine Tech. Wayne loved old westerns, music as well as golfing, camping and watching Tom & Jerry.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Kirvan of Carson City; three grandsons; stepdaughter, Mia Parks; siblings: Sherry (Dan) Stafford, Peggy Kirvan, Barry Kirvan all of Cadillac, Sheila (Will) VanderHoof of Lake City. Wayne also leaves behind nephews; Gordy Kirvan, Keith Somers, Kurt (Anne) Stafford nieces; Karey Scholten, Jennifer (David) Dehaan and many more.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents as well as nephew, Ryan Stafford and niece, Ronda Swanburg.
Graveside services will be held 4:00 PM, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
