GARLAND, Texas — Wayne Ernest Bishop, 84, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by family.
Visitation service is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at Eastgate Funeral Home, 1910 Eastgate Dr., Garland, TX 75041. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75243. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, Texas.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday issue of the Cadillac News.
