GARLAND, Texas — Wayne Ernest Bishop, 84, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born in Cadillac, Michigan, he was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was a lover of music, airplanes, cars, Dallas Cowboys football, and always had a story to tell.
Surviving are his daughter, Debbie (Terry) Waddell of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; son, Greg (Mindy) Bishop of Garland, Texas; daughter, Kerry (Paul) Morgan of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Lisa (Armando) Lopez of Garland, Texas; daughter, Amy Bishop of Nashville, Tennessee; granddaughter, Rachel Williams of Shreveport, Louisiana; granddaughter, Cory (Jeff) Dysinger of Benton, Kentucky; grandson, Cody (Jene’) Morgan of Forney, Texas; granddaughter, Ashley Morgan of McKinney, Texas; grandson, Marcus Lopez of Garland, Texas; great-granddaughter, Rachelle Williams of Winnfield, Louisiana; great-granddaughter, Sydney Williams of Shreveport, Louisiana; great-granddaughter, Hannah Dysinger of Benton, Kentucky; great-grandson, John Morgan of Forney, Texas; and great-great-granddaughters, Rylee Bamburg and Addison Giles of Shreveport, Louisiana; sister, Lavonne Emmons of Cadillac, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ann Bishop; his parents, Wilder and Charlotte Bishop; and his sister, Delores Webb.
Visitation was on Tuesday, October 15, at Eastgate Funeral Home in Garland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75243.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, Texas.
