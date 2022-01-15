Wayne G. Nichols, 80, of Copemish, Michigan passed from this life on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2:30 a.m. at Columbus Transitional Care and Rehabilitation in Columbus, Indiana.
Mr. Nichols was born on January 28, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan the son of Abraham and Marion Clute Nichols. He served many years as a Pilot for numerous private companies before running his own company Barrier Solutions in his later years. Upon his retirement he enjoyed working on antique cars and tractors, gardening, tracing his family tree, and reading.
Survivors include his children, James (Donna) Nichols of Utah, Tim (Amy) Nichols of Wyoming, Sharna (Phillip) Smith of Indiana, and Beverly McCullough of Oregon; 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; brother, Roy (Joyce) Nichols of Michigan; and sisters, Betty (Tom) Gehring of Michigan and Paulette Cano of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl Nichols; and a daughter, Kathleen Ford.
In keeping with Mr. Nichols' wishes cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Barkes, Weaver and Glick Funeral Home.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the Nichols family at www.barkesweaverglick.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.