Wayne G. Nichols
Memoriams

Wayne G. Nichols, 80, of Copemish, Michigan passed from this life on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2:30 a.m. at Columbus Transitional Care and Rehabilitation in Columbus, Indiana.

Mr. Nichols was born on January 28, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan the son of Abraham and Marion Clute Nichols. He served many years as a Pilot for numerous private companies before running his own company Barrier Solutions in his later years. Upon his retirement he enjoyed working on antique cars and tractors, gardening, tracing his family tree, and reading.

Survivors include his children, James (Donna) Nichols of Utah, Tim (Amy) Nichols of Wyoming, Sharna (Phillip) Smith of Indiana, and Beverly McCullough of Oregon; 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; brother, Roy (Joyce) Nichols of Michigan; and sisters, Betty (Tom) Gehring of Michigan and Paulette Cano of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl Nichols; and a daughter, Kathleen Ford.

In keeping with Mr. Nichols' wishes cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangement have been entrusted to Barkes, Weaver and Glick Funeral Home.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the Nichols family at www.barkesweaverglick.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.