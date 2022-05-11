Wayne Harrison Everett, age 84, of Lake City passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his home after a brief illness.
Wayne was born in Redford, MI on April 27, 1938, to Roy and Esther Everett. He moved to Lake City in 1950 and graduated from Lake City High School in 1956. He attended the Detroit Business Institute and obtained his real estate license and followed his father working in real estate at Everett Realty for many years.
He was active in the Realtor Association, serving on the Paul Bunyon Board of Realtors which honored him with Realtor of the Year on two occasions. He eventually served as state president in 1981 for the Michigan Association of Realtors.
Wayne owned Mich-North Printing in Cadillac for nine years, and later returned to the real estate business starting Whitetail Realty.
Wayne felt a strong commitment to the local community and over the years he served in many civic roles including councilman for the City of Lake City, school board, Missaukee Conservation Club, Missaukee Republican Committee, Chamber of Commerce, the Lake City Downtown Development Authority, and other local organizations. He served on the Board of Directors for Chemical Bank and was a long time member of the Lake City First Presbyterian Church.
Wayne loved the outdoors - his birds and squirrels, but most of all deer season.
He met his future wife, Dorothy Wyma, roller skating in the gymnasium of the former high school, what is today the First Presbyterian Church. They married in March 1959 and have twin daughters, Judy (Jerry) Mulder of Lake City, Jody (Dan) Hofstra of Traverse City, and a son, Mark (Debbie) Everett of Beverly, MA.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren: Kellie (Phil) Gritzmaker and their children, Taylor and Caleb; Brian (Christina) Hofstra and their children, Lake and Lucy; Kevin (Monica) Mulder and their daughter, Evelyn; Eric (Alexa) Hofstra and their daughter, Charlotte; Emily Everett; Matthew Everett; and Elinor Everett.
A Celebration service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Lake City First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jan Jasperse officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Visitation will also be on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the church. Location 148 S. Huron St, Lake City, MI 49651
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City, Missaukee County Community Foundation, or Missaukee Conservation Club.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
