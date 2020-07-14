CADILLAC — Wayne William Hotchkiss, age 73, of Cadillac, passed away at his home on July 6, 2020. Wayne was born on Dec. 18, 1946 in Cadillac to William P. and Zella M. (Flintoff) Hotchkiss. He married Janet Ruth Gross on Oct. 27, 1979 in Cadillac and she preceded him in death on Nov. 15, 2019.
Growing up on a farm, Wayne developed a love for animals and gardening that would carry through the rest of his life. Always being passionate about helping people he got his bachelor’s degree in social work from Ferris State University. Wayne was also very influential in the Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous communities, through which he touched thousands of lives in his community. His greatest joy was always his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Victoria (Michael) Johnson of East Jordan and his grandchildren, Austin Carlington, Timothy Carlington, Alexandria Carlington, Carson Carlington, Angel Joy Johnson and Brendon Carlington. Wayne has one sister, Eunice Mann in the state of Washington and in-laws, Jim Gross, Jane (Duff) Leuder, Jay (Darlene) Gross, and Judy Hull. Many nieces, nephews and loving friends are also surviving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Pat Swan, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jesse and Ruth (Hamilton) Gross, brothers-in-law, John Gross and Joe Gross and a niece Ruth Stoll.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 1:00 p.m. at the Cadillac Revival Center with Rev. Jim Mort officiating. Visitation will be at the church from noon until time of services. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
