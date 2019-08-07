LEROY — Wayne William Tessman Sr. of LeRoy passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital. He was 86.

Wayne was born December 7, 1932 in LeRoy Township to Emil W. and Kate R. (Holmes) Tessman.

He graduated from LeRoy Agricultural School in 1951. Shorty after in 1953 he joined the United States Air Force where he served as an Air Policeman. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force after four years of service to our country. Wayne was a member of Operating Engineers Local 324 and was a heavy equipment operator for 40 years.

He enjoyed operating all types of equipment and could be found working around his farm often. John Deere tractors were his favorite and he enjoyed going to the Buckley Old Engine Show. Wayne’s interests on his farm ranged from maple syrup to beef cattle. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac.

He is survived by his children: Charles (Jacqueline) Tessman of Fort Polk, Louisiana, Dale Tessman of Cadillac, Wayne “Buddy‘ (Leanne) Tessman Jr. of LeRoy, Chris (Lisa) Tessman of Rocklin, California; grandchildren: Charles (Morgan) Tessman Jr., Edith Tessman, Samuel Tessman (Jamie Goodman), Brooklynn Tessman, Delaney Tessman, Dylan Tessman; great-grandchildren: Charles III, Nolan, Anthony Joel, and Bryce; siblings: Lillian Brown of Rockford, New York, and Milan Tessman of East Lake, Michigan; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Shirley Robinson of Marion.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Edith Alice in 1984; son, Michael Tessman in 1993; and two brothers: Gerald and Alton Tessman.

Cremation has taken place and family services will be held. An online guestbook is an available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.