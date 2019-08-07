LEROY — Wayne William Tessman Sr. of LeRoy passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital. He was 86.
Wayne was born December 7, 1932 in LeRoy Township to Emil W. and Kate R. (Holmes) Tessman.
He graduated from LeRoy Agricultural School in 1951. Shorty after in 1953 he joined the United States Air Force where he served as an Air Policeman. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force after four years of service to our country. Wayne was a member of Operating Engineers Local 324 and was a heavy equipment operator for 40 years.
He enjoyed operating all types of equipment and could be found working around his farm often. John Deere tractors were his favorite and he enjoyed going to the Buckley Old Engine Show. Wayne’s interests on his farm ranged from maple syrup to beef cattle. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac.
He is survived by his children: Charles (Jacqueline) Tessman of Fort Polk, Louisiana, Dale Tessman of Cadillac, Wayne “Buddy‘ (Leanne) Tessman Jr. of LeRoy, Chris (Lisa) Tessman of Rocklin, California; grandchildren: Charles (Morgan) Tessman Jr., Edith Tessman, Samuel Tessman (Jamie Goodman), Brooklynn Tessman, Delaney Tessman, Dylan Tessman; great-grandchildren: Charles III, Nolan, Anthony Joel, and Bryce; siblings: Lillian Brown of Rockford, New York, and Milan Tessman of East Lake, Michigan; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Shirley Robinson of Marion.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Edith Alice in 1984; son, Michael Tessman in 1993; and two brothers: Gerald and Alton Tessman.
Cremation has taken place and family services will be held. An online guestbook is an available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.