Wendel E. Walling of Cadillac passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living. He was 84. Wendel was born April 6, 1937.

He served in the United States Army from 1956- 1958 and was stationed in Germany. Wendel retired from Chrysler Transportation after 33 years. From his time truck driving and into retirement Wendel enjoyed talking on his CB radio. He loved spending time with his wife Kay and attending church together. Wendel loved living in the country and taking his grandchildren for tractor and hay rides.

He is survived by his children: Lisa (George) Dove, Wendy Walling (Ben Ellison), Laurie (Troy) Tatters, Kathy (Bill) Elliot, Sheri Angelosanto, Debbie Krenn, Jonathon (Jennifer) Sardy; 19 grandchildren; 21 grandchildren and his siblings: Keith (Sharon) Ingersoll and Cheryl Ingersoll.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lavonna Ingersoll; his wife, Kay E. Walling; grandchildren: Kody Zawalski and Patrick Jernigan and a brother, Robert Ingersoll.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 6, 2021 at Ruby Cemetery in Clyde Township, St. Clair County, Michigan.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

