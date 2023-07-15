Wendy Ann Weinfurtner of Cadillac passed away, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Curry House Assisted Living. She was 70.
Wendy was born November 30, 1952 in Evanston, Illinois and was adopted by Edward "Ned" and Winifred (Teare) Weinfurtner. She earned her Master's Degree from University of Michigan and worked as a nurse for 35 years until retiring. She spent the early part of her career at Mott Children's Hospital and retired from Mercy Hospital in Cadillac.
Wendy loved going camping with her husband, Mike and they toured Michigan's Upper Peninsula for a month in 2020 together. She enjoyed herb gardening and was an excellent cook and host. Wendy loved to host gatherings and was known for their Halloween parties. She had a festive spirit and loved decorating the 30 foot spruce tree in their yard every Christmas.
On May 23, 1992 she married Michael J. Buschell and he survives her along with sons, Michael (Beth) Buschell, Jr. of Livonia and Ryan (Kristen) Buschell of Belleville; grandchildren: Kaia, Jaya, Rylan and her mother, Winifred Mullen of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ned Weinfurtner; brother, Ted Weinfurtner and step-father, William "Bill" Mullen.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 noon, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.