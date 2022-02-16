Wendy Su-Lin Musselman Prehn Wendy Su-Lin Musselman Prehn, Grand Rapids - age 58, of McBain, passed away February 14, 2022. The full obituary will appear on February 17, 2022.
Tags
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|Larson's Floral & Gifts
12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
|
Latest News
- Northern District Fair looking to make a splash in 2022
- Manton knocks off Lake City
- Cadillac drops key game to Petoskey
- McBain girls win, earn share of Highland title
- Second-half surge leads NMC past Pine River
- Cadillac girls beat Ludington
- Officials discuss future of pandemic in Northern Michigan, possibility of 'universal vaccines'
- Today in history: New Cadillac gas station irritates competition with lower prices
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Deaths in Selma Township home believed to be murder-suicide
- School closings for Friday, Feb. 11
- Wexford County woman pleads guilty to embezzling from daughter in adult foster care
- Kimberly Mae Ellens
- 'I never thought we'd be together'
- Brittney N. Trowbridge
- Deaf rapper with ties to Lake City to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
- Will omicron be the last COVID wave? MSU researcher says 1918 flu pandemic offers clues
- Robert Ernest Harris
- Beverly Franklin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.