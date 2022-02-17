Wendy Su-Lin Musselman Prehn, age 58 of McBain, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Wendy was beloved wife of James, treasured daughter, sister and aunt.
She was born February 19, 1963 in Traverse City to James and Sheryl (Park) Musselman.
Wendy was a graduate of Lake City High School and Central Michigan University. She spent thirty years at the Wexford/Missaukee Intermediate School District before retiring due to her health.
Those who knew Wendy, quickly realized she was a lover of all creatures, (four legged, a preference).
Wendy was a member of the Lake City United Methodist Church, on numerous boards, was a certified MMAP (Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program) and an avid rock picker. She was an overall neat lady.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, her parents, Jim and Sheryl Musselman, a sister, Shelly Burns, sister in law Beth Bowers, nephew, Cody (Marisol) Burns, nieces: Cylee (Freddie Hicks) Burns, Cara Washington and Vlaad and Romulus VanAsselberg. She was an honorary aunt to many.
Cancer may have ended her life, but it never conquered her spirit. Friendship turned to love, and on October 15, 2015, Wendy and Jim were united in marriage. (ask about the yellow pants).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Missaukee County Humane Society.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.