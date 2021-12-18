Wesley Raymond Pitts of Kaleva passed away December 15, 2021 at his home. He was 75.

Wes was born December 24, 1945 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Walter Raymond and Alma Ruth (Perrault) Pitts.

Wes graduated from Lake City High School in 1964. Later he joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam. Wes worked in the oil fields for several years. In his spare time Wes enjoyed fishing.

Wes is survived by his brothers, Tom (Laura) Pitts of Kalamazoo, Roger (Rhonda) Pitts of Cadillac; sister-in-law, Sheryl Pitts of Lake City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gene in 2015 and a nephew, Mike Pitts.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in his name. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.cm.

