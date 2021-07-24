Willard L. Evens of Harrietta passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 92.
Mr. Evens was born October 6, 1928 in Buckley, Michigan to Marion and Lucile (Votaw) Evens. He graduated from Hoxeyville High School and attended Michigan State University. Mr. Evens served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Willard worked for the State of Michigan for a total of 35 years at the Harrietta Fish Hatchery and for the Department of Agriculture. He was a member of the West Michigan Beef Breeders Association and was also involved with the feeder calf sale in Baldwin. He was a member of the South Branch Township Fire Department for 25 years. Mr. Evens enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard. He was a life- long farmer and enjoyed card games with family and friends.
On September 9, 1967 in Marilla, Michigan he married Mary Ann Fortelka and she survives him along with their children: Patrick (Angie) Long of Mesick, Deborah (Phillip) Stanton of Mesick, Brenda (Edward) Thornton of Roscommon and Lisa (Jeffrey) Schiller of Thompsonville; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Peterson of Iron Mountain and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard, Donald and Max Evens a sister, Mildred Tepsa; and in-laws: Paul Peterson, Bernard Tepsa, Maxine Evens, and Dotty Evens.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Gary Pullen officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services. Burial will take place at Sixteen Cemetery in Slagle Township, Wexford County with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the South Branch Township Fire Department or to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
