Willard L. Evens of Harrietta passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 92.

Mr. Evens was born October 6, 1928 in Buckley, Michigan to Marion and Lucile (Votaw) Evens. He graduated from Hoxeyville High School and attended Michigan State University. Mr. Evens served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Willard worked for the State of Michigan for a total of 35 years at the Harrietta Fish Hatchery and for the Department of Agriculture. He was a member of the West Michigan Beef Breeders Association and was also involved with the feeder calf sale in Baldwin. He was a member of the South Branch Township Fire Department for 25 years. Mr. Evens enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard. He was a life- long farmer and enjoyed card games with family and friends.

On September 9, 1967 in Marilla, Michigan he married Mary Ann Fortelka and she survives him along with their children: Patrick (Angie) Long of Mesick, Deborah (Phillip) Stanton of Mesick, Brenda (Edward) Thornton of Roscommon and Lisa (Jeffrey) Schiller of Thompsonville; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Peterson of Iron Mountain and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard, Donald and Max Evens a sister, Mildred Tepsa; and in-laws: Paul Peterson, Bernard Tepsa, Maxine Evens, and Dotty Evens.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Gary Pullen officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services. Burial will take place at Sixteen Cemetery in Slagle Township, Wexford County with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the South Branch Township Fire Department or to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.