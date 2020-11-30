Willard Lee Bliss

Mesick-Willard "Willie" Lee Bliss passed away on November 21, 2020 at Munson Hospital. He was 74.
Willie was born August 16, 1946 in Fife Lake Township, MI to Darwin W and Hazel H (Sparks) Bliss. He spent his career working as a laborer and heavy equipment operator for Sub Surface as well as running his salvage yard, BJ's Auto Salvage located in Mesick, MI.
On September 2, 1969 he married Barbara Reiter who preceded him in death, they raised two daughters Jeannie Dorsey and Theresa Miehlke.
Willie enjoyed working in his garage repairing cars and tractors. Willie never met a stranger and was always smiling.
In addition to his daughters, Willie is survived by his grandchildren, Raymond, Zachary, Robbie and Kylee; great-grandchildren, Karter, Woods "Jellybean, Emma and KayLynn; brothers, Billie, Lester "Red", Dwight and John (Nancy) Bliss; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
