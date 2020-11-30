Willard Lee Bliss
Memoriams

Mesick-Willard "Willie" Lee Bliss passed away on November 21, 2020 at Munson Hospital. He was 74.

Willie was born August 16, 1946 in Fife Lake Township, MI to Darwin W and Hazel H (Sparks) Bliss. He spent his career working as a laborer and heavy equipment operator for Sub Surface as well as running his salvage yard, BJ's Auto Salvage located in Mesick, MI.

On September 2, 1969 he married Barbara Reiter who preceded him in death, they raised two daughters Jeannie Dorsey and Theresa Miehlke.

Willie enjoyed working in his garage repairing cars and tractors. Willie never met a stranger and was always smiling.

In addition to his daughters, Willie is survived by his grandchildren, Raymond, Zachary, Robbie and Kylee; great-grandchildren, Karter, Woods "Jellybean, Emma and KayLynn; brothers, Billie, Lester "Red", Dwight and John (Nancy) Bliss; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.