William Andrew Anderson Trobridge of Cadillac passed away November 26, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 76. Bill was born August 15, 1945 in Cadillac.
Bill graduated from Cadillac High School in 1964. He began his 47 year long career at Mid State Fruit, which was later known as Clarks Food Service. The business is most recently known as Shoreline, where he was currently employed for the last several years.
Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Cadillac and active with the men's group, Carpenter's Union there. He was a chaplain and long time member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association Gods Country Riders Chapter #395 of Cadillac, for many years. Bill was very social and loved meeting and spending time with friends. He enjoyed hunting and ice fishing in his younger years. Bill had the creativity and knowledge to transform an enclosed trailer into a custom camper and motorcycle hauler. Most of all Bill loved his wife and family.
On November 28, 1964 in Cadillac he married Charmaine K. Fuller and she survives him along with daughters: Shelly Kent of Cadillac, Lori Murphy of Lake City, Charmaine McKay and Deborah Trobridge both of Cadillac; grandchildren: Nichole (Tyler) Wetzel, Andrew (Elsie) McKay, Brittany McKay (Casey Meyer), Draven McKay and Rayann Murphy; a brother, Duane Trobridge of Grand Haven and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eithel V. (Bishop) Trobridge; siblings: Dema Thompson, Betty Gusha, Ed Trobridge; and infant brothers, Roy and Douglas Trobridge.
Memorial visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, December 6, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christian Motorcyclists Association Gods Country Riders Chapter #395 of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
