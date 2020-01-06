FALMOUTH — William B. Armstead, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2020 at Munson’s Cadillac Hospital, with his family by his side. He was 89.
Bill was born on August 29, 1930 in Merritt, Michigan to Bert and Lovina (Chrispell) Armstead. He married Shirley Masten on November 10, 1952. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2015. When Bill was 6 years old, he moved with his parents to the family farm in Aetna Township, Missaukee County where he called home for the rest of his life. He was a dairy farmer his entire life. He attended the Falmouth School and later earned his GED through the military. He joined the United States Army in 1949 and served one year before being discharged into the Army Reserve. He was called into active duty and proudly served in the Korean War from October 15, 1950 until December 11, 1951. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 300, Lake City, Michigan. Bill was thrilled to have been taken on the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in September 2019. It was his first trip on a modern passenger jet and he had never seen the memorials dedicated to war veterans. He later said that he never knew veterans were so appreciated. Bill was an avid reader. He faithfully watched and followed the Detroit Tigers. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his later years, he enjoyed watching wildlife from his window or car. Bill and Shirley took many road trips and saw a great deal of the United States. Bill had actually been in all of the lower 48 states.
Bill is survived by his four children, Nancy (Howard) Prince of McBain, Bill (Sherry) Armstead Jr. of Falmouth, Karen (Tom) Taylor of McBain and Mary (Dick) Bruno of McBain; 11 grandchildren, Lori Armstead, Ben Taylor, Clay Armstead, Hillary Chaffee, Heather Mason, Jennifer Purgiel, CJ Bruno, Garrett Prince, David Armstead, Ellen Talbott, Kelly Carter; 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Bill is also survived by in-laws Jim (Gloria) Royer and Sandi Baker, many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as other loving family members and friends.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, January 7 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home in Lake City, with Rev. Gregory Kett officiating. Interment will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, PO Box 385, Mecosta, Michigan 49332. Thoughts and condolences may be shared at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
