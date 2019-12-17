FIFE LAKE — William “Bill‘ Burt Haskin, 86, of Fife Lake passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Mr. Haskin was born on the family farm in Springfield Township on June 19, 1933 to the late Lester and Elizabeth (Birgy) Haskin. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, guarding the Bering Strait in Alaska.
Shortly after joining the military, Bill returned home and married the love of his life, Jeanette Smith, on September 26, 1952 in Fife Lake. Family was the utmost important thing in Bill’s life, where his love for genealogy, history, and family traditions played a big role in both his life and generations down the line. He greatly enjoyed country western music, farming, cars, snowmobiling, and making memories with friends and family.
As a proud veteran, Bill became a charter member of the American Legion Post 219 in Fife Lake, eventually serving as Commander-in-Chief. Through the years, Bill became a well-known friendly face and staple amongst the community where he served his loyal customers at Voice Motors for more than 48 years. Over the last few years, faith had become a pillar of great significance, strength, and guidance for Bill. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette; daughters: Linda (David) Gregg, Debra (Gordon) Gullekson, and Laura (Craig) Haller; grandchildren: Chad (Shaye) Ellis, Amy (Rob Root) Ellis, Chad Phillips, Christian Clark, Kristin Clark, Ashley Crandall, Marty Crandall, Amanda (Evan) Godfrey, Tracy, Christopher, and Erin Gregg, Becky, Angie, and Scott (Amy) Gullekson, Alison, Garret (Mary Beth Garcia), Marty (Tracy), and Jacob Haller; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Claire, Mara, Alex, Luke, Lane, Livi, Robbie, Carter, Rebecca, Tristin, Tinley, Ashtin, Quinn, Rowan, Hayden, Elena, Monica, Kennedy, and Cameron; siblings: Charles Haskin, Sandra Maszy, Theodore (Cathy) Haskin, Dennis (Mary) Haskin; sisters-in-law, Erna Haskin and Sue Smith; brother-in-law, Neil (Judith) Smith; and numerous special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Felice (June) and Douglas; sisters: Rose (Dale) Bainbridge, Marcia Perry, and Vicki Sanders.
Bill’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Barraza, all of the great caregivers at Munson Hospice and to Terry Birgy who has helped lead Bill in his faith. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s honor to Munson Hospice.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Kalkaska Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, with final visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Fife Lake.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
