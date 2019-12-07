MESICK — William “Bill‘ Edward Witt, age 73, beloved husband, father and papa, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at his home in Mesick and joined his Lord Jesus Christ on November 22, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Sharon Witt, and lovingly remembered by his son, Jason Witt; stepdaughters, Delana Wiggins, Shannon Ledig, Correen Sprick; and 11 grandchildren.
Bill was born in Muskegon, Michigan on October 8, 1946. He then spent most of his childhood and teen years in the Empire and Traverse City area where he graduated high school and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy for two years, serving in the Vietnam War. After returning home from the war, Bill went on to obtain an associate’s degree in Art from Northwest Michigan College. He then moved to Mesick, Michigan, where he opened his printing shop, Mercury Printing, in 1985 and became a long-term member and proud supporter of the Mesick community.
Bill enjoyed many things in life that include spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle, music and participating in community events.
A memorial service and luncheon will be held for Bill at the Buckley Tabernacle Church in Buckley, Michigan, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Services will be provided by Pastor John Williams.
Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.