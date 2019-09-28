CADILLAC — William (Bill) Fred Schnell of Cadillac died Sunday morning, September 8, 2019 at the Bay Ridge Assisted Living facility in Traverse City, Michigan. He was 78.
A memorial visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services. Bill’s final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of William F. Schnell to either Michigan State University or to the Greater Michigan Alzheimer's Association.
