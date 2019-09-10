CADILLAC — William (Bill) Fred Schnell of Cadillac died Sunday morning, September 8, 2019 at the Bay Ridge Assisted Living facility in Traverse City, Michigan. He was 78.

Bill was born on December 18, 1940 in Cadillac, Michigan to Wilbur L. and Helen R. (Slocum) Schnell and they preceded him in death. On November 28, 1959 in Muskegon, Michigan he married Patricia Ann Montney and in the early 1960s they moved to the Cadillac area. 

Bill worked in carpentry his entire career and had his own business for many years called Bill Schnell Builders. He came out of retirement to provide site maintenance services for several cellular companies based in the Traverse City area including Dobson Cellular Systems, Inc., AT&T Mobility, etc. He was a former member of the Cadillac Moose Lodge and he enjoyed fishing in both the Cadillac area and at a fish camp on Anjigami Lake in Wawa, Ontario, Canada, Antique car shows, and traveling to Sanibel Island, Florida. He loved watching his beloved Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers.

Survivors include two sons, Brent (Laurie) Schnell of Traverse City, and Brad (Tina) Schnell of Sanford, Michigan; two grandchildren, Lindsey and Tyler Schnell; three step-grandchildren: Raymond Cassiday, Amanda Firman and Ryian (Megan) Dawson; a brother, Howard Schnell from Lake City; and many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Pat on October 11, 2017; one brother, Ron Schnell; and two sisters, Ruthanne (Schnell) Milner and Kimberly Schnell.

A memorial visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 5 , 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services located at 205 E. Cass St., Cadillac, MI 49601. Bill’s final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of William F. Schnell to either Michigan State University (Bill was a MSU fan with both of his sons, daughter-in-law and granddaughter all graduating from MSU) by calling (800) 232-4 MSU or (517) 884-1000 or the make a donation to the Greater Michigan Alzheimer's Association by contacting Kenya James, Gift Processing Coordinator, at (248) 996-1046.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

