CADILLAC — William James VanderMolen, longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Curry House Assisted Living. He was 89.
Bill was born on December 15, 1928 in Kalamazoo to Kobe and Henrietta (VanDyke) VanderMolen. On June 8, 1973 Bill entered into marriage with the former Cornelia Jeanne (VanderJagt) Crandell. Bill made his living working in real estate, both in sales and as a broker.
He was often found enjoying anything outdoors. He spent time on his boat, working on their Christmas tree farm, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and especially enjoyed traveling with Jeanne in their camper trailer. Bill loved spending his time golfing and playing Bridge as well. He was a proud member of the Cadillac Country Club for many years.
Bill is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, C. Jeanne (Crandell) VanderMolen of Cadillac; his children, Robert (Debbie) VanderMolen, Barbara (David) Rozga; stepchildren, Dan (Paula) Crandell, Jack (Linda) Crandell, Dick (Maureen) Crandell, and Tom Crandell; a brother, James (Nancy) VanderMolen; sister, Annetta (Owen) Pearson; many nieces and nephews; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ebel "Abe" VanderMolen; a sister, Esther (Paul) Miller; half-sister, Anne (Ora) Wilkens; and half-brother, Leonard "Tag" (Marian) VanDam.
A memorial service celebrating Bill's life and legacy will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 4, 2018 with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. John Doud.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
