William Bradfield III

William "Bill" Edward Bradfield lll (age 50) departed our lives on the morning of Thursday, February 24, 2022.
On September 19, 1971, Bill was born to William Edward Bradfield Jr. and Ruth Bradfield in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.
After graduating from Holt High School, Bill worked briefly as a Sheet Metal Worker, attended classes at Lansing Community College and went on to marry Lisa Marie LaBrusciano. Together they had two children, Vivian Rose (22) and Izabella Marie Bradfield (19).
Bill was a nature lover and enjoyed hiking the trails around Lake Lansing and Cadillac where he lived with his father. Bill was a passionate storyteller, photographer and writer. He enjoyed snowmobiling and discussing politics with his father and arguing with his sister about grammar and punctuation. Bill loved attending concerts with his daughters. He had a witty, biting sense of humor.
He is survived by his father, William Edward Bradfield Jr.; mother Ruth Bradfield; sister Wendy Bradfield; and daughters Izabella and Vivian Bradfield.
Services will be held for close friends and family at Christ Community Church 227 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI 48933, on March 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., with lunch following at the same location. Phone 517-482-0600.
Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bill's youngest daughter Bella and his sister Wendy's GoFundMe accounts to help with expenses and time off work and school to recover from the loss of their loved one. His oldest daughter Vivian asks that anyone looking to do more also make donations to The City Rescue Mission of Lansing, an organization that helps aid homeless people in the Lansing area.
GoFundMe Links: Izabella (daughter) https://gofund.me/f3e8125b; Wendy (sister) https://gofund.me/4baa97fc; Link to The City Rescue Mission of Lansing:https://www.bearescuer.org/index.html
