William "Bill" Charles Gottschall, 70, of Harrietta, died peacefully at his home on January 24,2021. He was born May 3, 1950, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Nolan and Peggy Gottschall. He married Linda Deuman on October 16, 1976 and they recently celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Linda; four children, Dawn (Tim) Coon of Cadillac, Josh (Beth) Gottschall of Cadillac, Will (Kerrie) Gottschall of Harrietta, Melissa (Brad) Coyne of Harrietta; ten grandchildren: Chris, Betsey, Travis, Danny, Brandon, Tyler, Isabella, Megan, Allie, and Lilly; and two great-grandchildren, Camden and Jeremiah "Roy". He is also survived by two brothers Nolan (Debbie) Gottschall and Dan (Sharon) Gottschall, and one sister, Marje Marvez.
Bill's parents and two sisters preceded him in death.
Bill was a long-time resident of Harrietta where he lived since leaving his hometown of Pontiac, Michigan. He graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1968 and became a master plumber, working for the public school system in Pontiac, and for the State of Michigan at Oaks Correctional Facility until his retirement in 2010. In his lifetime, Bill also served as a Boon Township Trustee, Assistant Fire Chief for Slagle-Harrietta, union steward for the MSEA, and was a regular volunteer for CAPS.
Bill was a man of eclectic tastes and valued his family and friends above all else. He is remembered as a generous man who would help anyone that asked, was a master of making the best of any situation, and exemplified hard work every day. Bill passed his love of knowledge, music, and the out-of-doors to his children and grandchildren.
A visitation with the family will be held Thursday from 1:00 to 3:30 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
