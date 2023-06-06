William Charles Olson (Bill) passed away on May 17, 2023, at the age of 94. He went peacefully at home with family by his bedside.
Bill was born in Brooklyn, Michigan on March 31, 1929. He and his family moved to Dighton when he was 16 years old, and there he helped his dad on the family farm.
A time later he met a young lady from LeRoy. Bill and Celestine Joyce Swem (Celly) were married on June 30, 1950. They settled in LeRoy and quickly started a family and established their homestead.
Bill didn't graduate from high school, but got his GED and took college level courses. He had a brilliant mind and taught himself anything he wanted to accomplish. This included building his own homes and maintaining his semi-truck - which hauled cars and various other goods across the country.
He loved to listen to trumpet music and taught himself to play. He practiced daily, whether or not you wanted him to.
Bill and Celly retired in Lake City, where he bought land and built two homes at the Home Acres Sky Ranch. Here he pursued his intent to become a recreational pilot and house his own aircraft. He owned several airplanes and later began building himself a Taylorcraft side-by-side.
He also learned how to refurbish used trumpets. He spent hours tapping out dents and polishing brass, acquiring an assorted collection that he cherished to the very end.
Like many Michigan retirees, they were "snowbirds" and made Lake Panasoffkee, Florida their winter home.
Bill was an intelligent, unique, and sometimes abrasive character, who expected a lot from the people around him. Despite the occasional disagreements, he loved his family unconditionally and spent his lifetime providing for them as best he could.
He is survived by his wife. Celestine Olson, his daughters, Chris Olson, Kathy (Clay) Galarneau, Teresa Olson, Shari Olson (Nick Wolfrum); his grandchildren; Erin (Jim) Mishler, Marie Lund, Drew (Natalia) Chmura, Jordan (Kyle) Cordry, Adam (Jackie) Chmura , Angela Wolfrum and Erik Chmura; his beloved great-grandchildren; Lexis Knight, Hunter Knight, Makayla Knight, Felton Knight, Spencer Knight and Corrington Yocham; and his great-great-grandaughter, Adler Gasaway.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Ethel Olson, his sisters, Helen DesJardins, Marie Gingrich, Shirley Edwards, his son, James (Jimmy) Olson, and his daughter, JoAnne Lund.
A family gathering will be planned for a later date.
Donations may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
